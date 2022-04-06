Campaigner arrested as XR protests in London

MID-wales environmental activists travelled to London to urge the government to “stop financing fossil fuels”, while activists at home ask council candidates to state their commitment to combating climate change.

Extinction Rebellion members from Ceredigion and Machynlleth joined demonstrations in London last week, with one member, Jane Mansfield, reportedly arrested.

Meanwhile, at home, Cardigan XR are asking Ceredigion Council candidates to state their commitment to combating climate change ahead of the election on 5 May.

Susanna Kenyon, Aberystwyth XR member, said: “A dozen members of Extinction Rebellion from Ceredigion and the Dyfi are demonstrating in London this week. Their message to the government is that we must stop financing fossil fuels, which are killing a livable life on the planet for our children.

“Jane Mansfield, playing Sunak, lives along the Teifi, and was arrested last night on Vauxhall Bridge.”

Cardigan XR is canvassing candidates in next month’s local elections about how they will put the needs of the climate and nature at the centre of their plans.

Ceredigion County Council has previously recognised the need to tackle the climate emergency and is making changes to reduce carbon and improve the environment but campaigners state that “its plans lag behind other areas”.

A spokesperson for Cardigan XR said: “The recent devastating United Nations reports by the International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) make it very clear that the climate and nature emergencies need to be sharply in focus and central to decision making at all times. The coming local authority elections give candidates the opportunity to show us, the public, how they will put the needs of the climate and nature at the centre of their plans.”

“We know from a recent street poll in Cardigan that there is a lot of concern and anxiety amongst the population, that not enough is being done to combat the climate and nature emergencies”, said Jim Bowen, managing director at Clynfyw Care Farm near Boncath.

“People will be very interested to learn of the priorities of a candidate, hear how they will engage with the public on these issues and if they support issues such as divesting the local authority pension funds from fossil fuels.”

The group has contacted those with publicly available email address and is asking any candidates who have not received a survey to email [email protected]

Susanna said many protestors will be staying in London for 10 days: “Government has a huge majority and is steamrollering in many acts which will lead to more government control of who votes, who comments, and the independence of the legal process. That’s why we have to talk to people about what really matters.