A Ceredigion-based military history enthusiast wants to create a memorial near Nant Yr Arian for the crew of a crashed World War Two plane.
Adrian Hollis wants to honour the crew of the RAF’s Hudson V9127, two of whom are buried in Aberystwyth Cemetery.
“I am trying to find out who the land owners are, which is proving to be a bit of a nightmare,” said Adrian.
“I’ve just written to Natural Resources Wales to see if they can help.
“Ben Lake MP is willing to help, and I’ve also had correspondence with the Royal Canadian Air Force who are providing information and willing to help too.”
Adrian has set up the Facebook page ‘Mid Wales Memorial Project’, outlining his aim. He hopes once this memorial is complete he will be able to “move onto getting memorials at other crash sites here in mid Wales”.
“The goal is to gather like-minded individuals and work on getting air crashes that caused a loss of life (particularly from World War Two) and military sites around the area commemorated with plaques.
“I would also like to create a database of existing memorial plaques, and have a team of volunteers to monitor them, polishing them, or repair any damage, etc.
“I feel it is important that the memories of those who sacrificed so much throughout history are never forgotten.
“My first major project is that of Lockheed Hudson V9127, which crashed near Nant Yr Arian on 10 February 1942, killing the crew of four.
“I would like to create a memorial to those men, and so far have the backing of Ben Lake MP, and a representative of the Royal Canadian Air Force.”
Adrian, 36, grew up in Oxford and moved to Wales 10 years ago.
He works for Epic Militaria in Aberystwyth, creating uniforms and equipment for World War Two re-enactors.
“I have been myself one for 15 years,” Adrian added.
Keen to share his passion, Adrian is available to deliver talks at local clubs, schools, and other venues, and will bring uniforms and equipment for people to see and touch.
“As I say, my first goal is to get a memorial put in place for the Hudson crash at Nant Yr Arian, and I already have a couple more locations lined up once that is complete.”
