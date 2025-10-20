A group of campaigners from across Ceredigion, Meirionnydd and Powys will travel to Cardiff Bay on Wednesday to attend the Senedd debate on stroke services in Mid Wales.
The debate follows a petition signed by more than 17,500 people calling on the Welsh Government and Hywel Dda University Health Board to protect and invest in Bronglais Hospital’s stroke unit, rather than downgrading it to a “treat and transfer” model.
Campaigners said that Bronglais Hospital currently delivers a high-performing stroke service, yet Hywel Dda’s consultation proposals include no plans to retain full stroke services at Bronglais and could see acute stroke patients transferred over two hours away for treatment.
The Protect Bronglais Services (PBS) was set up in the wake of the move and the group said “our supporters believe this is unsafe, unfair, and unacceptable for Mid Wales.”
To ensure Mid Wales voices are heard while the petition is discussed, PBS has subsidised transport for supporters to attend the debate in person, including stroke survivors, patients, and community representatives from Ceredigion and Powys.
The coach, provided by Lloyds Coaches, has been coordinated with support from Machynlleth Patients Forum and dedicated local campaigners Keith Jackson and Ruth Davies and our own Chair Lisa Francis.
PBS said it “would like to take this opportunity to thank them all for their hard work in organising this at very short notice.”
The group will gather on the steps of the Senedd before the debate “to show the strength of feeling from Mid Wales communities and to urge decision-makers to guarantee fair, local, and life-saving services for all.”
The debate will be broadcast live on Senedd.tv.
