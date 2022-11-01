Can anyone help curb our suicide rates?
Letter to the Editor: Reading about the undeniable fact of the rising rate of suicide in Gwynedd and across mid Wales (Pain and questions..., Cambrian News, 26 October) is shocking, dismaying and disturbing.
Surely, too, it is an indictment?
What is going on here — or failing to go on here — for such a rise in prevalence?
Did the youngsters feel so low in desperation for no one to see their plight, hear their story, or see them as individuals in trouble?
I feel considerably for their parents too. Evidently they are at a loss and thus seek answers. Who could deny the abject misery of losing a precious youngster? Is the bottom line the lack of cash, or no clear picture ahead of a future worth contemplating?
So many issues, seemingly, need addressing.
Do youngsters feel they have no one to whom they can turn to talk through their anxieties?
Do parents feel that there is no common ground between them and their youngsters?
So much is at stake. Our youngsters need a future they can see themselves being part of and taking shape for a more prosperous, comfortable life right where they are.
Parents always want more for their children — that is a known fact. There must be more sharing with any community.
There must be ambition and goals worth pushing towards and attaining.
There must be a will for achievement and a growing sense of universal pride.
Nothing succeeds like success — that statement is as true now as when it was written.
Are there enough people in this vicinity to push for a more colourful, worthwhile, prosperous atmosphere, ambience, wholesome-ness than is currently lingering?
Nothing comes by chance.
The only fact of success coming before work is in the dictionary, and we should all feel we have a part to play. Surely, any ideas, any vision and efforts have to be better than glaring headlines of “suicide in Gwynedd” or elsewhere?
Jill Baxter,
Tywyn
