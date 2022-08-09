Canines raise cash for Blood Bikes Wales

Sunday 21st August 2022 10:00 am
Kris Fry, Dog Section secretary, presents a cheque for £200 on behalf of the Aberystwyth & Ceredigion County Show to Mathew Leeman, Blood Bikes Wales Aberystwyth, and team volunteers Photo: BBWales Aberystwyth ()

A fantastic £200 has been raised for Blood Bikes Wales Aberystwyth by the Companion Canine Capers.

The money has been raised by the group at the Aberystwyth & Ceredigion County Show.

Dog Section secretary, Kris Fry, chose Blood Bikes Wales as this year’s charity after seeing the amazing dedication and service they gave to our area and the whole of Wales during Covid.

Kris said: “On behalf of the Aberystwyth & Ceredigion County Show, may I say a big thank you for all the generous donations and sponsorships received for the Dog Section again this year!

“And to all who came from near and far entering into the fun of the day with over 250 entries!

“A special thank you to Cambrian Safaris for sponsoring the Champion and Reserve Champion rosettes.

“Thank you to the CCC judge, Wendy Patterson, who had a very difficult task of judging with so many entries in each class but coped admirably.”

Kris added: “I would personally like to thank all my special friends for their support and assistance prior to the show, with organising and setting up the Dog Section and their valued help on the day.”

