Pupil power could lead to lower speed limits through Capel Bangor near Aberystwyth.
Pupils at Ysgol Penllwyn have been campaigning to improve road safety in the village after concerns were raised by the youngsters walking to school.
They said they were worried about narrow pavements, the absence of zebra crossings and the speed limit through Capel Bangor.
Working alongside Alice from Sustrans, the pupils have been busy collecting data from various vehicles that travel through the village daily.
After writing letters to MS Elin Jones, the pupils are thrilled to have received a response from Ken Skates MS, Cabinet Secretary for Transport, outlining plans to reduce the speed limit through Capel Bangor in the coming years.
Headteacher Catryn Lawrence praised the pupils’ “excellent work”.