A Capel Bangor teen has raised thousands for Wales Air Ambulance (WAA) by running his first 10k in memory of his brother.
Tomi Jones, 17, ran the Aberystwyth 10k on 1 December in memory of five-year-old brother Ned Jones and the ambulance that flew to his aid.
In 2016, a tragic car accident took the life of Ned and his grandmother, despite the best efforts of WAA.
Tomi, who raised £2,335 and beat his 50-minute target by completing the race in 47:09, said: “I feel proud that I have been able to raise money in Ned's memory.
“I know my parents are proud of both me and Cai for completing 'Run for Ned'.
“It's something that Cai and I will always remember doing.”
In March on what would have been Ned’s thirteenth birthday, Tomi and his younger brother Cai took part in a 13-mile running challenge.
Their mum Sharon said: “I'm extremely proud of the boys for taking on this challenge in memory of their brother.
“It was wonderful watching Tomi run the final straight of the 10k, absolutely smashing the time he set for himself.
“But he is like that with everything - he always gives 110 per cent to everything he does.
“I know that Ned would be proud and have used his favourite word - awesome!”
Their dad Bleddyn also did his part, completing a 24-hour indoor rowing challenge, raising £11,500.
WAA Fundraising Manager, Abigail Severn, said: “Congratulations Tomi.
“We are humbled by your actions and grateful that you have chosen our charity.
“We rely on the generosity of our supporters to keep our helicopters in the sky.
“Without such kindness, we wouldn’t be able to continue to be there for families like the Jones’ when they need us most.”