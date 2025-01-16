Plans to standardise car parking charges across Ceredigion County Council car parks and make changes to bring in extra income are set to be given the green light despite a consultation receiving more than 200 objections.
Cabinet members have been recommended to approve a plan - which will introduce Ceredigion-wide season tickets, see a new facility built in Aberystwyth and standardise fees across the county – despite a consultation receiving 226 objections.
The plan aims to bring in a total income of £1.7m a year in an attempt to balance the books.
Objections said the changes will have a negative impact on footfall and viability of businesses, and raised concerns that the proposed charges were “too high” and in some areas “extortionate”, with the council accused of being “greedy.”
The “simplification” of car parking charges, will see all vehicles in all council car parks paying the same rate – now ranging from £3 to £7.
Initial plans to charge Blue Badge holders to park was scrapped by Cabinet members last year, with instead an extra 50p added to each proposed car parking charge.
The plans also include extending Maesyrafon car park into the disused former Arriva bus depot to add an extra 150 parking spaces.
The Gloster Row car park in Cardigan is slated to change from a Pay and Display Car Park to Season Ticket holder only, while the town’s Pendre car park was mooted to change from a permit holder car park to short term pay and display, but an officer’s report said that in light of objections, Cabinet members “may wish to give consideration to whether to proceed” with those proposals.
A new Ceredigion Long Stay Car Park Season Ticket will allow holders to park in any of the council’s owned car park throughout the county – apart from North Road in Aberystwyth.