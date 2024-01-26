A caravan has been stolen from a campsite in Gwynedd.
Police are appealing for information following a report of a stolen caravan.
A NWP Gwynedd South Facebook post said the caravan pictured is reported to have been taken from a camping site in Llanbedrog, Pwllheli during the early hours of Wednesday, 17 January.
The LMC vehicle is the Exquisite 695 VIP (2023) model, with VIN number W09745251P0L06617.
PC James Grosvenor said: “I am appealing to anyone who might have been approached to buy this caravan, or anyone who is approached, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.
“Anyone with any other information that could assist with our enquiries is asked to get in touch on 101, or via the website, using reference number 24000080047.”