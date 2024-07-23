Cardboard recycling banks are to be scrapped across Powys in a new cost-saving move.
Powys County Council will soon remove the static banks found at recycling sites across the county.
The council states the banks “duplicate” card recycling provided at weekly curbside collection.
The council hopes removing the banks will reduce illegal use by businesses and deter fly-tipping and the mixing of non-recyclable material.
Councillor Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys, said: “Although initially identified as a budget saving, it is also a duplication of service, the removal therefore allows us to concentrate our stretched resources on fulfilling the weekly kerbside collections.
“We appreciate there are some regular users of the card recycling banks, but if broken up and added to your blue recycling box, card can easily be recycled each week from home.
“If anyone is struggling to fit all their recycling into their kerbside containers, they can request additional boxes online.
“Larger amounts of card can still be taken to any of the five Household Waste Recycling Centres across Powys.”
Some residents have voiced concerns over struggling to recycling large quantities of card with the weekly collection service, whilst those without cars are unable to access tips.