Importantly, either the Llywydd or deputy Llywydd must be from a political group which has an executive role (i.e. in government) and the other must be from a political group which does not have an executive role. This means if the Llywydd is from a political group in government, the deputy Llywydd must be from a political group which is not in government. They must also not be from the same political group. In the secret ballot, the former Deputy First Minister secured 85 votes, with nine against and one abstention and was elected as the Llywydd. As former Llywydd Elin Jones moved to join her Plaid Cymru colleagues on the bench, Mr Irranca-Davies thanked Ms Jones for her “careful and specialised stewardship” of the Senedd over the past decade.