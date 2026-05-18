Plaid Cymru have tabled an amendment to the King’s Speech calling for stronger powers for Wales, including the devolution of rail infrastructure, the Crown Estate, justice and policing, water and social security.
The party have called for the Barnett Formula to be replaced with a settlement that “reflects Wales’s needs” and to “end the UK Government’s underfunding of non-devolved areas.”
They have also called for the Welsh Government’s capital borrowing capacity to be increased.
Liz Saville Roberts MP, the party’s leader in Westminster said that the people of Wales can see that they are not getting ‘fair treatment’ from Westminster and that her party now has a clear mandate to fight for these powers.
Plaid Cymru brought Labour’s 100-year domination in Wales to an end on 7 May by becoming the largest party.
Last week, Rhun ap Iorwerth was elected First Minister and announced his new Cabinet.
On 14 May Rhun ap Iorwerth and Keir Starmer had their first call.
The UK Prime Minister confirmed he would be open to a conversation on powers relating to devolution after the First Minister of Wales made clear he wished to negotiate on the Barnett formula, fair funding, borrowing powers, rail and further devolution.
Ms Saville Roberts said: “People can see that Wales doesn’t get the fair treatment that we deserve.
“From the injustice of HS2 to wealth from our natural resources being siphoned off to Westminster, to the chronic underfunding of key services.
“It was disappointing that the King’s Speech failed to match the people of Wales’s appetite for major change.
“Plaid Cymru has tabled an amendment to the King’s Speech calling for a new Wales Bill in which we will set out why and how stronger powers and fair funding for our nation are necessary to bring about the change Wales needs.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.