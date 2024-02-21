Cardigan Community Bookshop is celebrating its 10th birthday.
A celebration will take place at the town’s Smallworld Theatre tomorrow, Thursday, 22 February at 5.30pm.
Since it opened the bookshop has donated over £50,000 to more than 30 local community groups ranging from the food bank, the oxygen therapy centre, local schools and the recent successful Lantern Parade.
Bookshop Chair Guy Stoate said: “When we started out we had no idea how popular it would become. We would like to thank the people of Cardigan for their generosity and support over the years. Special thanks to all the volunteers who have worked so hard to make it such a success.”
The celebrations include a local choir, and book readings from local authors Carly Holmes and Glen Peters.
The Mayor of Cardigan will be cutting the celebration cake.