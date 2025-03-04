Volunteers in Cardigan have come together to transform the town’s historic Tabernacl Chapel into a community hub.
The ambitious project for Hwb Aberteifi was launched on St David’s Day outside the iconic chapel on Cardigan’s main street.
Volunteers hope to create a multi-purpose space that celebrates Cardigan’s rich cultural heritage while providing a centre for education, music, poetry, and community activities. A new website was also launched on St David’s day explaining more about the project and campaign (www.hwb-aberteifi.org).
The overall cost of the project is estimated at £600,000, with an upfront amount of £150,000 needed by 31 March.
A public meeting will be held at the site on Saturday, 8 March at 1pm to allow people who are interested in cooperatively owning the site to view the property.
Once restored, Hwb Aberteifi will offer a cultural and educational centre showcasing the work of the local poet and Archdruid, Dic Jones, a music studio and recording space for the community music label, Fflach, which plans to return to Tabernacl’s vestry to showcase local artists, and a drop-in area for residents and visitors to discuss and develop new activities and initiatives for the town.
The project aligns with the 2026 National Eisteddfod, which is set to return to the area, and the 850th anniversary of the first Eisteddfod held at Cardigan Castle in 1176. Hwb Aberteifi will be a key addition to Cardigan’s cultural offering, enriching the town’s appeal for locals and visitors alike.
The project is backed by Cardigan Aberteifi Society (CAS) and 4CG Cymru Cyf., organisations with a history of community-led regeneration. 4CG Cymru Cyf. has previously transformed the Old Police Station and Courthouse in Cardigan, as well as the Pwllhai site, which includes two community car parks, six flats, shops, and storage units. Their expertise and commitment to community development make them valuable partners in this venture.
The project also receives support from PLANED, the community asset development charity in Narberth, which has supported numerous communities in purchasing shops, pubs, chapels, and land for community use.
The project has received initial start-up funding from the Welsh Government's Perthyn initiative supporting Welsh Language projects.
To raise the necessary funds, the campaign invites individuals to lend £1,000 over a three-year period at an annual interest rate of 4 per cent. This also offers an additional benefit of 30 per cent tax relief under the Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS), making it a financially beneficial way to support a transformative local project. Supporters not only earn competitive interest on their investment but also play a vital role in safeguarding Cardigan’s heritage and creating a lasting legacy for future generations.
Those interested in supporting the campaign can find details of the loan scheme at www.hwbaberteifi.cymru. Additionally, application forms are available at Awen Teifi shop in Cardigan and at the Community Book Shop. Throughout March, a number of drop-in events will be held where people can view the chapel site and ask questions about the development and business plan.
The first will be on Saturday, 8 March at 1pm in the chapel site.
Project spokesperson Richard Jones said: “Hwb Aberteifi is more than just a building – it’s a vision for a stronger, more connected community. By transforming the historic Tabernacl Chapel, we can create a space that brings people together, celebrates our heritage, and supports local creativity and innovation. We call on everyone who cares about Cardigan to join us in making this dream a reality.”
Cris Tomos, PLANED community assets coordinator, said: “It is great to see community groups showing such initiative to buy old empty buildings to transform them into community hubs. I am confident that people in and around Cardigan will support this venture since a similar campaign in the September last year raised £148,000 in one month to support the purchase of Bethlehem Chapel in Newport, Pembrokeshire, which is now a community centre for local cultural activities.”