To raise the necessary funds, the campaign invites individuals to lend £1,000 over a three-year period at an annual interest rate of 4 per cent. This also offers an additional benefit of 30 per cent tax relief under the Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS), making it a financially beneficial way to support a transformative local project. Supporters not only earn competitive interest on their investment but also play a vital role in safeguarding Cardigan’s heritage and creating a lasting legacy for future generations.