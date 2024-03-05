Small World Theatre announced that Cardigan Giant Lantern Parade will be held on 6 December this year following the hugely successful revival of the town’s event in 2023.
The parade will be a major event within a new Festival of Light organised by the Cardigan-based theatre company.
Ann Shrosbree, Director of Small World Theatre said: "We know that the Cardigan Giant Lantern Parade is an exciting celebration of creativity for the town at a time when many families are looking to take part in seasonal events.
“In 2016 we launched the first parade. We’ve continued to grow the event with enthusiasm on behalf of our community, and we hope to build on everyone’s hard work to further enhance Cardigan's festivities with a town-wide Festival of Light to support the local economy."
This project has the support of Cynnal y Cardi through Ceredigion County Council to deliver the event under the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund through the Levelling Up initiative. It will include engaging with local businesses and stakeholders to highlight the many local attractions, unique independent shops, cafes, restaurants, venues and bars that justifiably make Cardigan an exciting winter destination.
Cllr Clive Davies, Ceredigion County Council’s Cabinet Member for the Economy, said: “It was back in 2016 when I had the honour of being Mayor of Cardigan and we had the very first Cardigan Festival of light with its Giant Lantern Parade.
“Over the years this developed into a large-scale event. It became an attraction for people from further afield and impacted positively on the wider local retail and hospitality economy. By now even with the years of the pandemic disruption, we’ve been able to bring it back. Cardigan has a strong vein of creativity and can-do and once again Small World Theatre with their creative talent have brought together this exiting programme under a new Festival of Light.
“Through the funding we’re providing, this will support the continued success of the Giant Lantern Parade as well as the other planned events.”
Although December seems a long way off, plans will start in the spring.
These include organising public transport to Cardigan to the winter festival and working with local organisations to jointly promote their Christmas events.
Cllr Elaine Evans added: “We're all very excited to have a date in the diary for the Parade. It's a magical event and one that brings great joy to residents, and especially to families."