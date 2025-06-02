Climate action is coming to Cardigan as part of nationwide campaign that will see 1 million people swapping together for good.
Cardigan residents are taking part in the Great Big Green Week this June to highlight the need for urgent action on climate and nature.
Between 7 and 15 June, Great Big Green Week is the UK’s largest celebration of community action to tackle climate change and protect nature. Thousands of local festivals and events under the theme of ‘let’s swap together for good’.
In Cardigan, XR Aberteifi (Extinction Rebellion) will be running an Information Stall and Plant Give-Away on 11 June, 11am-1pm, on the steps of the Guildhall, SA43 1JL. Everyone is welcome to come along for a relaxed, feel-good morning of plant giveaways and good conversation! Whether you’re curious about what the group does, want to share your own thoughts on the climate and nature crisis, or just fancy a free plant for your garden – come and say hello. (Plants available while stocks last!)
David Grace, a local retired physics teacher will be providing some of the plants. He said: “As a physics teacher I’ve been aware of the problem of man-made global heating for decades. I want to see progress on tackling it for the sake of my grandchildren.
“We see the effects already locally, and even more so in poorer countries. We need to tackle climate change now and we need politicians as well as local people to lead the way so that we can create real change. I’m pleased to be able to contribute some plants as a way of drawing attention to the issue in the town I love.”
Marianne Jones is also helping to run the stall, and is a very keen gardener.
“I’ve always worked on projects concerning nature, and I’m intensely aware of the crisis in nature and biodiversity. Storm Darragh showed how climate change can affect us directly too. And there is so much frightening evidence from all over the world about how people and nature are suffering” she said, adding: “Sometimes it can feel overwhelming, as if there is little we can do to help the situation. Did you know though that our gardens are a vital resource for wildlife? In fact, the UK's gardens provide more space for nature than all the National Nature Reserves in Britain put together. We will have a range of plants to encourage birds, mammals and insects into your backyard so do call by and have a chat about ideas on things you could introduce to make a change.”
Now in its fourth year, Great Big Green Week clearly demonstrates the public support for meaningful action for change.
Great Big Green Week is coordinated by The Climate Coalition, the UK’s largest group of people dedicated to action against climate change. Its members include the National Trust, WWF, Women's Institute, Oxfam, RSPB and many more.
