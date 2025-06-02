“I’ve always worked on projects concerning nature, and I’m intensely aware of the crisis in nature and biodiversity. Storm Darragh showed how climate change can affect us directly too. And there is so much frightening evidence from all over the world about how people and nature are suffering” she said, adding: “Sometimes it can feel overwhelming, as if there is little we can do to help the situation. Did you know though that our gardens are a vital resource for wildlife? In fact, the UK's gardens provide more space for nature than all the National Nature Reserves in Britain put together. We will have a range of plants to encourage birds, mammals and insects into your backyard so do call by and have a chat about ideas on things you could introduce to make a change.”