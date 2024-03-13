Describing Abergavenny as the best place to live in Wales, The Sunday Times judges said: “Few locations in the UK are as friendly, practical and picturesque as this friendly market town on the edge of the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park. There has been a market here since the 13th century and food remains a strong point, with the Abergavenny Food Festival celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Community spirit is off the charts and there’s a strong and varied sporting scene.”