CARDIGAN has been named as one of the best places to live in the UK.
The Sunday Times Best Places to Live sponsored by Halifax says the south Ceredigion town is the second best place to live in Wales, behind Abergavenny in top spot.
Judges said of Cardigan: "This far-flung corner of wild west Wales is a hive of artisan creativity, from locally made bread and beer to the local arts and crafts showcased in fine style on the thriving high street.
"Connections to the rest of the country aren’t great, but happily, all you need is here, from a health centre and revamped school to Mwldan, a not-for-profit arts centre in a former abattoir that has a three-screen cinema and a theatre."
North Berwick, East Lothian named the overall best place to live in the UK.
Describing Abergavenny as the best place to live in Wales, The Sunday Times judges said: “Few locations in the UK are as friendly, practical and picturesque as this friendly market town on the edge of the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park. There has been a market here since the 13th century and food remains a strong point, with the Abergavenny Food Festival celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Community spirit is off the charts and there’s a strong and varied sporting scene.”
Other Welsh towns and villages making the list for 2024 are Conwy, Mumbles, Narberth and Prestigne in Powys.
Helen Davies, editorial projects director and Best Places to Live editor, says: “This guide is a celebration of towns, cities and villages that are each a fantastic place to live in 2024, from Dunkeld to Knutsford, Falmouth to Leeds. Wherever you are on the property ladder, there will be somewhere to suit you.
“These are all places where you can feel grounded as well as upwardly mobile: they have a mature sense of community, lively, supportive high streets and an eye to the future, whether that is eco-friendly measures, transport and regeneration, or imaginative inclusion of new housing.
“What makes our guide unique is that we actually visit all the places we choose and talk to locals to find out what life is really like there.
“That means we can see what people really love about the places they live. That might be fast commutes and high-achieving schools but also clean water to swim in, lively town centres with useful shops, the possibility of earning a living and being part of a friendly community. “