PLANS for a second ‘Wellbeing Centre’ in Ceredigion have been hatched after the opening of the county’s first in Lampeter earlier this year despite local objections.
Lampeter Leisure Centre was transformed into a Wellbeing Centre and opened in June.
The scheme received a number of objections when it was proposed, with Lampeter Town Council objecting to the reduction in the sports hall size, as did a local netball club, 18 residents, and the town’s two county councillors at the time.
A petition against the changes to the town’s leisure centre attracted more than 600 signatures.
But Ceredigion County Council pushed ahead with the plans regardless and has now launched a consultation on plans for a similar scheme for Teifi Leisure Centre in Cardigan.
Councillor Catrin M S Davies, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Customer Services, said: “Wellbeing Centres will play a significant role in delivering our Wellbeing Objectives.
“What people need is different across the county, so it’s important that each Wellbeing Centre is designed to meet those local needs.”