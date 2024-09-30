Senior Ceredigion councillors are expected to approve Cardigan’s Memorial Pool/Fairfield Car Park site as the preferred site for the Wellbeing Centre development.
Ceredigion County Council’s Cabinet, meeting on Tuesday, 1 October, will discuss a preferred site for the centre in Cardigan from an initial shortlist of four, reduced down to two.
Cabinet decided in 2022 that the location of the county’s second Wellbeing Centre would be in Cardigan after a similar project was undertaken in Lampeter.
Funding was then secured for a feasibility study.
The feasibility study was asked to consider four potential sites for the Wellbeing Centre: Fairfield Car Park, Cardigan Memorial Pool and Hall, Teifi Leisure Centre, and Dolwerdd Fields, with the options later boiled down to Cardigan Memorial Pool / Fairfield Car Park and Teifi Leisure Centre.
For the Cardigan Memorial Pool / Fairfield Car Park site a new build is recommended over a refurbishment of the existing facility, the report says.
The report says the Cardigan Memorial Pool / Fairfield Car Park site “is the site nearest to the current location of the town’s library and the council’s direct customer contact provision in the town and it is proposed to encompass these services within the Wellbeing Centre development”.