A Cardigan primary school has been praised by inspectors as a “welcoming community that is an important part of its community.”
Estyn inspectors visited Ysgol Gynradd Aberteifi in March, and a report released last month gave the thumbs up to the 399 pupil school.
“Pupils feel happy and safe there, knowing that there are always adults they can talk to if they have any concerns.
“All staff have high expectations in terms of behaviour.
“As a result, most pupils behave well at school.”
Inspectors found that “the head-teacher and other leaders lead the school effectively.”
“On the whole, leaders identify appropriately which aspects of the school's work need to be improved and the steps that are needed to achieve this,” the report added.
“They respond well to the views of staff, parents and pupils and this contributes successfully to the inclusive atmosphere that exists between the school and the wider community.”
The report added that “all staff work together successfully to provide the pupils with an interesting curriculum which includes learning about their community and its local history and culture” and that “most pupils develop knowledge, understanding and skills that are appropriate to their ages and starting points successfully.”
“Teachers work diligently to ensure that most activities engage pupils’ interest, offering them useful feedback and support,” inspectors found, and “staff have a positive relationship with parents.”
Estyn gave two recommendations for further improvement at the school, recommending that the school “extends the opportunities for pupils to develop their writing skills in their work across the curriculum”; and “provide opportunities for pupils to make independent choices about their learning.”
The school will draw up an action plan to address the recommendations from the inspection.
