After joining the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force (WAAF) and training at Innsworth in Gloucestershire, Corporal Penrose was originally based at Hornchurch, a fighter station in Essex which was at the heart of the air defence of London and the South-East of England. She served with 11 Group which spearheaded the fight for supremacy in the air during the Battle of Britain and beyond. At this time, she often had to dodge enemy air attacks and while on leave at her home nearby, narrowly missed injury in an air raid on her street which destroyed houses, killing her neighbours.