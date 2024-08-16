Students at Ysgol Uwchradd Aberteifi are celebrating “truly outstanding A Level results”.
Despite grades being down nationally, they are proud to be bucking the trend, and their pupils’ achievements compare very favourably with local and national data.
40.9% of grades awarded were at A*/A, 61.4% of grades awarded at A*-B, 84.1% of grades awarded were at A*-C, and 98.9% of grades awarded were at A*-E. 24.2% of pupils attained 3 A Levels at grades A* or A, and 81.8% of candidates attained 3 A Levels at grades A*-C.
Nearly all their students were successful in gaining their first-choice university place. At AS level, there were also many outstanding achievements.
Among the top performers at A Level were Iona Sellwood, 3A* and 1A, who will go to Manchester University to study Physics; Daisy Davies, 3A*and 1A, who will study Aerospace Engineering and Manchester University; Sariah Wilcox, 3A* and a Distinction, who will undertake voluntary service overseas for a year; Talfan Hyett, 3A*, who will study Natural Sciences at University College London; Lucy Holmes, 2A* and 1A, who will study Biochemistry at Manchester University; Oliver Kimber, 2A* and 1A, who is going to study Fashion and Textiles; Harri Davies, 2A* and 1A, who will study Biochemistry at Bath University; Amy Sibley, 1A*, 2A and 1B, who will study Product Design at Nottingham Trent University; Eiry Thomas, 1A* and 3B, who will study Art at UWTSD; Teifion Hunting-Morris, 2A and 2B, who will study Biological Sciences at Imperial College, London, and Elisha Walker-Griffiths, 1A*, 1A, 1 B and 1D, who will study Sociology at Nottingham University.
Headteacher Nicola James said: “Nationally, we know that grades are down as the exam regulator Qualifications Wales returned exams to normal, pre-Covid conditions with no additional support for candidates.
“We have ensured that this is not the case at YUA, which is testament to the quality of the teaching and learning at this school.
“I am immensely proud of the pupils and all the staff who worked so hard to ensure the best possible outcomes for our young people. I congratulate them all and wish them all the very best for the future.”