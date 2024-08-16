Among the top performers at A Level were Iona Sellwood, 3A* and 1A, who will go to Manchester University to study Physics; Daisy Davies, 3A*and 1A, who will study Aerospace Engineering and Manchester University; Sariah Wilcox, 3A* and a Distinction, who will undertake voluntary service overseas for a year; Talfan Hyett, 3A*, who will study Natural Sciences at University College London; Lucy Holmes, 2A* and 1A, who will study Biochemistry at Manchester University; Oliver Kimber, 2A* and 1A, who is going to study Fashion and Textiles; Harri Davies, 2A* and 1A, who will study Biochemistry at Bath University; Amy Sibley, 1A*, 2A and 1B, who will study Product Design at Nottingham Trent University; Eiry Thomas, 1A* and 3B, who will study Art at UWTSD; Teifion Hunting-Morris, 2A and 2B, who will study Biological Sciences at Imperial College, London, and Elisha Walker-Griffiths, 1A*, 1A, 1 B and 1D, who will study Sociology at Nottingham University.