A Cardigan fast-food takeaway has launched an appeal over a Ceredigion County Council decision to revoke its premises licence after an immigration raid found illegal workers.
A licence review hearing on Tuesday, 7 April revoked the Premises Licence for Romino’s Pizza & Kebab on Finch Square in the centre of Cardigan.
The licence review was called by the Home Office Immigration Enforcement Team, who carried out four separate visits to the premises.
Across these visits, officers identified a total of eight illegal workers employed at the business.
The review was supported by Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, who conducted fire safety inspections at the premises.
These inspections uncovered multiple serious breaches of fire safety regulations, posing significant risk to staff, customers, and the public.
As a result, prohibition notices were issued.
A Ceredigion County Council spokesperson said: “Dyfed Powys Police also made representations to the Licensing Sub Committee in support of the review, highlighting their own concerns regarding compliance and public safety.
“The Licensing Sub Committee determined that revocation of the Premises Licence was both proportionate and necessary to uphold the licensing objectives, particularly in respect of public safety and prevention of crime and disorder.”
The Home Office conducted an immigration raid at the takeaway in March, leading to its closure and it said ‘resulted in the liable employers being fined a total of £135,000’.
Operators of the takeaway have now launched a legal challenge to the decision, saying it was “excessive and disproportionate.”
A hearing at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court heard on 26 May that “lesser measures were available and would have adequately addressed concerns” and that a new premises licence holder will take over if the appeal is successful.
A full appeal hearing is set to take place at Aberystwyth Justice Centre on 21 July.
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