Gwynedd police have taken action against drivers on Black Rock Sands.
They said they “received numerous calls regarding vehicles being driven in a careless and inconsiderate manner on Black Rock Sands, Morfa Bychan”.
As a result, officers attended and issued two Traffic Offence Reports for Careless Driving and issued two Section 59 Road Traffic Act tickets.
“Drivers are reminded that if this behaviour continues and vehicles are stopped again, police have the power to seize them,” a police spokesperson said.
“We would also like to remind the public that we utilise both marked and unmarked police vehicles, so enforcement can take place at any time. Please drive responsibly and help keep our beaches safe for everyone.”
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