An iconic Aberystwyth town centre hotel has been transformed thanks to Welsh government funding.
The Cambrian Hotel has been given a new lease of life thanks to the funding, which will allow the upstairs of the building to be converted into holiday accommodation units.
The revamp was made possible through the Transforming Towns programme, which sees Ceredigion and Powys Council working together.
Aberystwyth is one of six priority towns in Ceredigion benefiting from the programme, alongside Aberaeron, Cardigan, Lampeter, Llandysul and Tregaron.
The initiative is administered by the Cynnal y Cardi Team at Ceredigion County Council and is focused on revitalising town centres through targeted capital investment.
Prominently located at the corner of Alexandra Road and Union Street, directly opposite Aberystwyth railway station, the Cambrian Hotel is a well-known landmark for residents and visitors arriving into the town centre.
The building, which dates back to before 1867, originally operated as a coaching inn and has historically been known as the Commercial Inn and the Commercial Vaults.
While not statutorily listed, it sits within the Aberystwyth Town Conservation Area and is recognised for its local architectural and cultural significance.
Distinctive features of the building include its half-timbered façade, decorative roof detailing, traditional sash and casement windows, and surviving internal period features such as joinery and coved ceilings.
Ceredigion County Council said: “Over recent years, the hotel accommodation has declined in viability due to changing visitor expectations, shared bathroom facilities, and competition from larger modern hotels.
“As a result, the upper floors fell out of use, with the business continuing only as a ground-floor bar and restaurant.
“The Transforming Towns funded project will now restore and repurpose these vacant upper floors into high-quality, self-contained accommodation units. This will help address local demand for visitor accommodation in Aberystwyth while securing a sustainable future for the building.”
Paul Davies, Senior Architectural Technician at DB3 Architecture, together with the owner Jayne Fisher, highlighted the following: “This would not have been possible without the support provided through the Transforming Towns Programme. Through the scheme’s support, it was possible to deliver the work to a high standard using local craftsmen who applied their skills to carry out a range of sensitive repair works, which is something the building deserved.”
The project forms part of a wider commitment through the Transforming Towns Programme to create vibrant, sustainable, and resilient town centres across Mid Wales.
Cllr Clive Davies, Ceredigion Cabinet Member for Economy, Regeneration and Carbon Management said: “Investment through the Transforming Towns Programme is playing a vital role in strengthening our town centres, and the regeneration of the Cambrian Hotel is a prime example of how this funding can bring historic buildings back into meaningful use. This project will safeguard a key landmark, provide high-quality accommodation, and support the local visitor economy. I would encourage other businesses and property owners to explore the opportunities available through the programme.”
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