Ceredigion County Council is being urged to review its policy on car parking charges in the same week that meters went live along Aberystwyth promenade.
Newly re-elected Conservative MS for Ceredigion Penfro, Paul Davies, has written to the leader of Ceredigion County Council, saying there are growing concerns from local businesses about the negative impact the charges are having on trade and footfall.
He said: “Car parking charges add yet another barrier to people visiting our towns and high streets and can be detrimental to local businesses, at a time when many businesses are already facing significant economic pressures.
“Our high streets are the backbone of our communities and play a vital role in the local economy. If people are put off visiting because of the cost of parking, then businesses will inevitably suffer. This is not only short-sighted but risks causing long-term damage to the vibrancy of our towns.
“The council must act on the valid concerns being raised and review its parking policy as a matter of urgency.”
Penparcau councillor Carl Worrall was vehemently opposed to charges being introduced on the prom.
This week he said: “Locals are being punished. It’s an extra bill.
“I see Ceredigion say they havent done this for profit. Then why have they done it?
“I’m concerned that private car parks will reduce the number of hours they allow people to park for free.
“There should be a discount at the very least for locals.”
There were plenty of empty spaces along the promenade as the meters went live.
Speaking to the BBC, Cllr Gareth Davies, Ceredigion County Council’s Cabinet member for finance, said he didn’t think the new charges would have a negative impact on Aberystwyth.
He said: “There’s a survey been done. Those places that do charge already. Places like Llandudno. They found there hasn’t been a negative effect on businesses and tourists.”
Two hours parking on the promenade now costs £3.50 with a stay of four hours costing £5.
The activation of the parking machines has also led to a busier than usual Tesco car park along Park Avenue, which offers free parking for three hours.
Ceredigion County Council says: “Introducing charges is intended to help manage demand, improve turnover of short-stay spaces and make it easier for residents, visitors and local businesses to find parking for trips into town.
“It will also encourage use of nearby off-street carparks and support a choice of travel options, including walking, cycling and public transport.”
Money raised from the new parking charges will fund services across Ceredigion, the council says.
The council’s own report into the plans warned there would be “considerable opposition” from residents and business owners and could discourage visitors.
The council report said: “It is anticipated that charges will act as a deterrent to commuter and long-term parking related traffic from circulating the seafront in search of available free spaces and, encourage them to seek more appropriate off street parking provision to meet their parking needs.”
Council leader, Bryan Davies, was approached for comment.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.