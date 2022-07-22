Cardis praised for their fundraising efforts as Ceredigion prepares for the Eisteddfod

THE FUNDRAISING efforts of the people of Ceredigion have been praised as the county counts down the days until it hosts the National Eisteddfod.

The Eisteddfod is being held in Tregaron from next Saturday, 30 July, with work on the maes well under way.

Elin Jones, Chair of Eisteddfod Pwyllgor Gwaith, took a moment this week to thank the fantastic Ceredigion voluntary effort on eve of Eisteddfod. She said: “Two years later than anticipated, the National Eisteddfod is about to return to Ceredigion since its last visit 30 years ago.

“The gates will open on the fields outside Tregaron next Saturday.

“It’s been a huge voluntary effort and the Cardis have done us proud and raised around £470,000 for the event.

“Thank you to everyone who organised fund-raising events and contributed to the cause. “It’s also a pleasure to travel around the county and see all the banners and displays giving a big huge Cardi welcome to the Eisteddfod visitors.

“I hope that those visiting Ceredigion next week will take the chance to visit every corner of our county, since every community has played its part in creating this effort.

“Diolch i bawb, and all that remains now is for us all to point in the direction of Tregaron, whether you’ve been to an Eisteddfod before or whether this this will be your first time.