Plans for a Lampeter housing development also include the removal of a railway shed which will be rebuilt at a different location to allow the public to “view and appreciate” it.
In an application recommended for approval at the 14 May meeting of the council’s development management committee, Lesley Walters sought outline permission for the development at Oakfields, Lampeter, comprising of a disused storage yard and the remainder of the site under the ownership of Ceredigion County Council.
A previous application for four dwellings was refused on the grounds it failed to demonstrate how a former railway shed on-site would be protected or retained in the interest of the historic environment of Ceredigion, an increase in phosphate levels within the River Teifi Special Area of Conservation catchment, and no signed S106 legal agreement.
The latest application does not specify a number of homes, only the principle of residential development.
An application for ‘demolition’ of the railway shed has been submitted and determined, the report says, adding: “The application detailed that the former railway shed would be taken apart by hand and each section carefully numbered. The Teifi Valley Railway society would then take the shed away on a flat-bed lorry to re-assemble the shed to the exact same appearance at the Henllan Station, in Llandysul, to allow members of the public to view and appreciate the shed.”
Concerns about the scheme have been raised on the grounds of access, parking, overlooking, and surface water run-off.
The report says the land does not provide formal parking provision, the highways authority is satisfied with access arrangements, and other matter could be dealt with at the later reserved matters stage.
At the meeting, members heard there was a housing requirement capacity for a further 68 dwellings in the town; the application unanimously approved.