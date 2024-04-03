A Gwynedd garden at a care home in Tywyn will be officially opened this month.
About 12 months ago Llys Cadfan Care Home was successful with an application for funding from the National Lottery Community Fund to build a new garden for those living with dementia.
Work done in the months that have followed have produced a fabulous environment for residents to spend time gardening or just enjoying the calm and safe place where they live.
The garden is having a great effect of residents. The son of one resident was in the garden recently. He said his father “never speaks indoors but here in the garden he is quite chatty”.
There will be a grand opening of the garden at the Brynhyfryd Road site on Thursday, 11 April, and Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP Liz Saville-Roberts and a resident from the care home have been invited to officially open the garden by cutting a ribbon there together.
MS Mabon ap Gwynfor, dignitaries from Gwynedd Council, professionals working with those living with dementia, the National Lottery Community Fund Officers, those who have helped with the garden, residents, staff, family members and the general public have all been invited to see the garden, where refreshments will be served.