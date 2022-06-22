Care home upgrade gets green light

A project to renovate a Lampeter residential care home has been given the go-ahead by the Welsh Government.

The project will increase support provided for individuals living with additional needs due to living with dementia.

This project will include renovating four bedrooms, improved personal wellbeing and social area and a securely enclosed outdoor sensory garden.

Cllr Alun Williams, Cabinet Member for Through Age and Wellbeing Services said: “The number of those living with dementia in Ceredigion is rising and we want to make sure that we increase our current provision.

“This new development at Hafan Deg will enhance the mental and physical wellbeing of both residents and staff and support a reduction in behaviours that challenge.

“The development will also help reduce the numbers of residents needing to be moved due to higher needs.”

Funding has been secured through the Welsh Government Integrated Care Fund Capital programme.