Criccieth man Finley Allport, 22, is sharing how careers guidance from Working Wales helped him gain the confidence to go back into education and pursue his passion for marine and natural history photography.
He shares his story during National Careers Week (3-8 March).
After finishing school, Finley worked in his family’s fish and chip shop before deciding to travel the world. In late 2023, he moved to Canada, but after a few months, he realised he felt disconnected from the sea and the wildlife he had always loved.
In May 2024, Finley returned to Wales, unsure of his next step.
He said: “I was struggling with the thought of returning to my old job. I felt uncertain and trapped.”
Determined to make a change, Finley considered university, something he had thought about in the past but never pursued. A conversation with a friend studying marine and natural history photography in Cornwall sparked his interest, but he hesitated, unsure if higher education was right for him.
Encouraged by his father, Finley sought guidance from Working Wales and met with careers adviser Helen Roberts.
He said: “I didn't think it was possible for me to go to university because of my grades. I went to the appointment with an open mind, thinking at least I tried.
“But Helen was really amazing. She said if I want to go to university, let's try and go, and let's not dismiss it immediately.”
Helen guided Finley through the university application process, helping him understand entry requirements, meet deadlines, and stay on track. Their regular meetings provided motivation and encouragement.
“She was pushing me and making sure I was doing the things I needed to do and not getting distracted. I didn’t want to let her down by not following through.”
“That confidence from someone who didn’t even know me was such a breath of fresh air. And it gave me confidence in myself.”
Thanks to the support he received, Finley secured a place at Falmouth University, where he is now studying marine and natural history photography.
He admitted: “It’s hard work going back into education, especially being in a classroom with younger students. But it’s been so worth it. I’m finally studying something I love.”
Reflecting on his journey, Finley encouraged others to seek support and follow their ambitions:
“Nothing changes if you don’t start the conversation. Don’t be embarrassed about what you want to do, no matter how big or small. There are people out there whose job is to help—so let them.
“If you don’t have self-satisfaction, then stability and security mean nothing. Sometimes, stepping into the unknown is scary, but it’s necessary for a life of true happiness.”
Working Wales is delivered by Careers Wales and funded by the Welsh Government to provide careers guidance and employability support for those aged 16 and above.
For more about Working Wales and how to access careers support, visit the Working Wales website, call 0800 028 4844, speak to an adviser via webchat, or email [email protected].