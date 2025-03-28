Carmarthen swimming pool is set to close for three months for repair work to be carried out.
The county council said the decision had been made due to escalating safety concerns, with an increasing number of surface tiles becoming loose at the main pool and learner pool at Carmarthen leisure centre.
Carmarthenshire County Council has taken the necessary decision to close both pools from 14 April to allow for essential repairs to be carried out.
The repair work is expected to take approximately three months to complete.
The council added: "Unfortunately, there is never a good time to undertake such works, however, the escalating risk has meant these planned works have had to be brought forward to be completed as soon as possible.
"Carmarthenshire County Council understands this will be disappointing news, however this difficult decision has been made to ensure the long-term safety and quality of our facilities for all users.
"Whilst the county council has implemented measures to maintain safety by repairing tiles and installing pool mats over recent months, it is now necessary to carry out a full relining of both pools.
"We will also be making additional improvements to enhance our customers swim visit experience during this closure period."
Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Leisure, Culture and Tourism - Cllr Hazel Evans added: "We understand that many customers will have questions about how this will impact their visits to the health suite, swimming lessons, access to swimming clubs, and their swim sessions as part of their membership. I would to thank them for their patience and understanding during this period.
"Please be assured that the council has already started to contact various stakeholders and users with more specific information, and will continue to do so in the coming days, with an aim to minimise disruption and offer alternative options where possible for users and members."