“On an all-Wales basis, the provisional funding for local government increased by 4.3%. As is known, Carmarthenshire County Council received an RSG uplift of 4.1% which, when added to grant transfers in, is worth some £25m. However, this is less than half the £55m that the County Council need, due to the combination of service pressures and cost increases, and the multi-million-pound hole blown in our budget by the Chancellor's national insurance increase.