A Pwllheli man who stole from a garage shop and damaged a window at a housing association property has been fined by magistrates.

Gethin Williams, of 3 Cae Dafis, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 2 December.

The 57-year-old pleaded guilty to stealing various items from the Spar store at Glandon Garage in Pwllheli on 11 August this year.

Williams also admitted a criminal damage charge by damaging an external flat window belonging to Grwp Cynefin Housing Association in Pwllheli on 29 April this year.

Magistrates fined Williams a total of £120.

He was also ordered to pay compensation to the housing association of £300 and £28 compensation to the shop.

No order was made for costs.