A Pwllheli man who stole from a garage shop and damaged a window at a housing association property has been fined by magistrates.
Gethin Williams, of 3 Cae Dafis, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 2 December.
The 57-year-old pleaded guilty to stealing various items from the Spar store at Glandon Garage in Pwllheli on 11 August this year.
Williams also admitted a criminal damage charge by damaging an external flat window belonging to Grwp Cynefin Housing Association in Pwllheli on 29 April this year.
Magistrates fined Williams a total of £120.
He was also ordered to pay compensation to the housing association of £300 and £28 compensation to the shop.
No order was made for costs.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.