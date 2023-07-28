The carnival queen has been crowned ahead of a week of fun for Borth Carnival.
Sarah Thomas was crowned at a ceremony this week featuring former Ceredigion MP Mark Williams and last year’s queen, Chloe Pemberthy. Carnival committee chair Carol Bainbridge led the ceremony and crowned the queen.
Sarah’s attendants are Lois Jones and Tasha Mooney, who will join her on Friday, 4 August for the carnival itself. The whole village and spectators from further afield will all get together to enjoy fun and fancy dress.
Judging of decorated houses and businesses will be at 11.30am and individuals and groups at 12.45pm before the procession starts from opposite the golf club at 1.30pm, culminating at Uppingham Playing Fields behind Borth Community Hall where prizes will be presented.
The carnival will boast musical entertainment, refreshments, stalls, a bouncy castle, children’s amusements, 2nd Borth Scouts stall and much more.
And it’s more than just one day of fun, with events taking place in the week before, including a Snail Race and Auction on Friday, 28 July, at 7pm; the Chalkfest Art Festival on Saturday and Sunday, 29 and 30 July, 10am to 5pm; and a Teddy Bear's Picnic on Tuesday, 1 August, from 10am to 2pm.