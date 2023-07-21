A charity lunch organised by the Carno show committee has raised more than £5,000 for the Bronglais Chemotherapy Day Unit Appeal.
Following the 2022 Show, Carno committee members held a Charity Sunday Lunch to raise money for the Chemotherapy Ward in Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth.
Nearly 200 people came together to enjoy an afternoon of socialising, light entertainment and a promise auction, a successful amount of £5,500 was raised for this exceptional charity.
The Chemotherapy Ward has provided support, comfort and treatment to many within the Carno community and we wanted to show our appreciation by raising money to allow them to continue providing this service to further families.
The show committee said: “Dr Elin Jones’ ward in Bronglais Hospital is currently being developed further to provide a welcoming, caring and comforting atmosphere to patients and family members during a difficult time.
“We are proud to be a part of this development and wish the department all the best with the project.
“Organisers Caroline Jones and Ceri Jones shared it was great to see everyone back together after the different covid period.
“The support we received from the community and the wider community was fantastic and we thank everyone very much.
This year the chosen charities to raise money and awareness for are Meningitis and Eisteddfod Yr Urdd, which is coming to Montgomeryshire next year.
Organisers look forward to welcoming you all to the event which will be held at Tŷ Brith, Carno Show Field on Sunday, 20 August from 1pm.