A senior Ceredigion councillor has said there will still be enough space for cars to turn after remodelling of parking spaces along the promenade near the Pier.
Parking spaces outside the former Mandarin Chinese restaurant are to be remodelled, changing from perpendicular to parallel parking, resulting in a loss of spaces and a large area being pedestrianised.
Concerns were raised at Aberystwyth Town Council that this would mean cars heading up the promenade would not have space to turn around before reaching the one-way Pier Street and would instead have to travel the full length of the promenade.
Cllr Shelley Childs, who is an Aberystwyth town councillor and Cabinet member for highways on Ceredigion County Council, told town councillors that the redesigned layout would create a narrower area but confirmed that it would remain wide enough for vehicles to manoeuvre safely.
The town council reported in its minutes: "The works involved the installation of parking payment infrastructure and the remodelling of existing parking spaces, with the layout changing from perpendicular to parallel parking. This would result in a reduction in the number of available spaces.
"A question was raised regarding how vehicles would be able to turn in the area following the changes, given that Pier Street is a one‑way street.
"It was noted that, prior to the works, vehicles had space to turn, though issues such as double‑parking had been common."
Residents have complained about the loss of car parking spaces, with one Blaenplwyf resident telling the Cambrian News: “I am very unhappy with the people that have taken this decision with no idea of how people live!”
When asked why these spaces had been paved over, a spokesperson for Ceredigion County Council said: “The reconstruction of the footways and realignment of the kerb line at this location is being undertaken in accordance with the approved Traffic Regulation Order and will allow for approximately 50m of parking adjacent to the public highway.”
Regarding the 50m of parking further down the seafront, the spokesperson added: “The new TRO continues to allow for free parking overnight between 8pm and 8am.
“Unlike the previous arrangement, spaces are not marked out so there is not a specific number of spaces as this would depend on the size of parked vehicle.
“The length of parking available is 50m and along the same length of Marine Terrace as previously, however the orientation of vehicles parking has been changed.
“The space has been repurposed to be more pedestrian friendly so that there are no longer narrow footways in this area which were difficult to negotiate by wheeled users and pushchairs.”
Ceredigion County Council’s Plaid Cymru Cabinet voted to go ahead with plans to charge £5 for parking on Aberystwyth promenade last January.
A consultation on the plan drew 106 objections with vehement opposition from residents and businesses.
A council report earlier this year said that the implementation of parking meters was expected to be in place by Christmas, but delays in delivery and installation of payment machines meant that the council had to revise those plans.
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