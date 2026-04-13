He is currently in his first year of study at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London and in the programme notes it explains how excited he was to return to Aberystwyth to be a soloist in one of Rachmaninoff’s most profound and enduring works. That work – Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto no.2 in C Minor, Movement 2: Adagio Sostenuto - was the evening’s only piece not written in the golden age of Broadway or Hollywood so it stood out a little for that, but not in a bad way.