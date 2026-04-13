I’ve always wondered what Philomusica concerts were like but prior engagements prevented me from finding out until recently.
A gap in my diary meant I was able to watch their 14 March performance at Aberystwyth Arts Centre, when the orchestra assembled to entertain us with some of the best film music of the 20th century. Under the baton of conductor Iwan Teifion Davies, three generations of my family were thoroughly entertained throughout.
A packed programme contained music recognised by us all. Jerome Moross’ The Big Country’, a John Medley tribute in the shape of ‘The Star Wars Epic – Part II, and a symphony of music from ‘My Fair Lady’ were all performed with gusto, but the standouts for me were Leonard Bernstein’s symphonic dances from ‘West Side Story’ and the theme from ‘The Pink Panther’. You know the one. Dun, de dun, de dun, de dun, de dun, de dun, de dun, de dun, de dun.
Seeing soloist Raphael James, an incredible young Cardigan pianist aged 19, was another highlight.
He is currently in his first year of study at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London and in the programme notes it explains how excited he was to return to Aberystwyth to be a soloist in one of Rachmaninoff’s most profound and enduring works. That work – Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto no.2 in C Minor, Movement 2: Adagio Sostenuto - was the evening’s only piece not written in the golden age of Broadway or Hollywood so it stood out a little for that, but not in a bad way.
We were all delighted to hear this addition and to see talented Raphael in action.
Perhaps a mix of classical and popular is a good way to keep audiences attending in the future. I look forward to seeing what Philomusica’s next programme has to offer.
Review by Julie McNicholls Vale.
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