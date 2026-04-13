Ceredigion comedy legend, Glan Davies, announces triumphant stand-up comeback at 80-plus.
After more than a decade away from the comedy circuit, Aberystwyth’s own veteran entertainer, Glan Davies, is officially returning to the stage.
Now in his 80s, the versatile actor and comedian will headline a highly anticipated comeback as part of the 'Noson Sêr Cymru' showcase at Theatr Felinfach on Saturday, 25 April.
Glan is widely regarded as one of the true survivors of the golden Ryan and Ronnie era. He famously hosted their live shows and was a frequent face on their iconic television sketches.
His career spans the most influential chapters of Welsh broadcasting, from hosting the 1960s iconic pop music show Hob Y Deri Dando to his decade-long run as Clem Watkins in Pobol y Cwm. His screen credits also include starring as Mr Lloyd in Emlyn’s Moon alongside Dame Siân Phillips and as Dino Evans in the film Coming Up Roses.
Joining Glan for this star-studded evening is West End sensation and local talent, Lampeter actress Gillian Elisa, who played Grandma in the West End production of Billy Elliot and who takes a brief hiatus from her latest London production of Pride with The National Theatre.
The line-up also features Cadog, the Pentyrch-based brother duo who were crowned Best Folk Group at the 2024 National Eisteddfod, and rising Aberystwyth star Miri Llwyd, a seasoned performer from Aberystwyth Arts Centre summer seasons.
Steering the night as MC is actor and entertainer Ieuan Rhys.
The evening marks a joyful reunion for Ieuan, who starred alongside Glan in Pobol y Cwm and co-presented the legendary couples' game show Siôn a Siân (Mr & Mrs) with Gillian Elisa. In a nostalgic twist, Ieuan and Gill will recreate the iconic game show live on stage, giving one lucky couple in the audience the chance to play for the jackpot!
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