The Bae Ceredigion branch of the Campaign for Real Ale has presented its cider pub of the year award to Tŷ Seidr in Aberystwyth.
CAMRA Chair, John Gale said: “As its name implies, Tŷ Seidr is dedicated to cider and it welcomes cider fans wanting to discover new styles and those who are new to real cider and want to try this traditional drink for the first time.
“Ffion’s knowledge about cider and her enthusiasm means that drinkers can choose from an ever-changing and extensive range of cider from producers across the UK.
“She also strives to develop what Tŷ Seidr offers to customers, working with Westons to create new ciders to sell in the bar and taking part in the annual Aber Beer Fest.”
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