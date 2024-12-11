The shortlist for the very first Gwobrau Caru Ceredigion Awards 2024 has been revealed.
Organised by Cynnal y Cardi under the Caru Ceredigion banner, the awards celebrate exceptional contributions and achievements of businesses, community projects, and individuals.
The 36 nominees range from volunteer-led community projects and events that have made a huge impact on their communities, through to some of the businesses putting Ceredigion on the map, both here and overseas.
The winners will be revealed at a prestigious ceremony tomorrow night - 12 December.
Hosted by BBC Radio Cymru presenter Ifan Jones Evans and ITV Cymru Wales journalist Nest Jenkins, the evening promises to be a celebration and recognition of the outstanding contributions that all have made to Ceredigion’s economy and communities.
Cllr Clive Davies, Ceredigion’s Cabinet Member responsible for Economy and Regeneration, said: “We are thrilled with the incredible response and the high calibre of entries we've received. The county is home to some outstanding businesses, young entrepreneurs, and vibrant community projects, and these awards provide a fantastic platform to celebrate some of the remarkable work being done.
“We’ve been extremely impressed by the depth and breadth of the talent and good work taking place, and the fantastic response we’ve had is testament to that. I’d like to thank all who have taken part this year, and a huge congratulations to all those who made the shortlist, and best wishes for the final.”
Caru Ceredigion is a community-driven campaign aimed at fostering a sense of pride in the county, while encouraging people to take part in activities that enhance the environment, support local businesses, and strengthen the community.
Meanwhile, Cynnal y Cardi, funded through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, works to help boost the economy and tackle some of the challenges faced by people and enterprises, with a focus on developing opportunities to help the economy grow and thrive.
The shortlisted companies, organisations, community projects, and individuals are:
Community Innovation Award
Academy for Rural Health and Social Care (Coleg Ceredigion)
Ceredigion Catalysts for Care
Dyfodol Ni
Business Innovation Award
Chuckling Goat
Delineate
Needle Rock | Remarkable Upholstery
Caru Ceredigion Inspiration Award
Gill Evans
Cerflun Cymunedol Cranogwen Community Monument
HAHAV Ceredigion
Community Business of the Year Award
Area 43
Borth Community Hub
Yma
Event of the Year Award (Large)
Digwyddiad Glaswellt a Thail Cynaliadwy 2024 / The Sustainable Grass and Muck Event 2024
JDS Machinery Rali Ceredigion
Lampeter Food Festival
Event of the Year Award (Community/Smaller)
Aberystwyth Comedy Festival
Craft Festival Wales
Other Voices Cardigan / Lleisiau Eraill Aberteifi
Young Entrepreneur
Bryn McGilligan Oliver (BMO Coaching)
Sara Griffiths (Sara Lleucu)
Sion Jones (Cigydd Sion Jones Butcher)
ARFOR Award
ArloesiAber / AberInnovation
Theatr Felinfach
Ty Cynan
Discover Ceredigion Award
Seamor Dolphin Watching
Fferm Bargoed Farm
West Wales Holiday Cottages
Agri-food Award
Cerrigcaranau Uchaf
Watson & Pratt’s
Welshhomestead Smokery
Apprentice of the Year Award
Asha Vernon (Area 43)
Iestyn Rees-Greaves (ICT, Ceredigion County Council)
Jason Vale (Needle Rock | Remarkable Upholstery)
Ceredigion Worldwide Award
Aber Instruments
Delineate
Gwasg Gomer