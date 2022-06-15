Caryl shares story of Hedyn with local audiences

Caryl Lewis (right) with Meinir Wyn Edwards who adapted Hedyn to Welsh ( N/a )

AWARD-WINNING Ceredigion author Caryl Lewis was on hand to promote her new book, Hedyn, across the county.

On Saturday, 28 May, screenwriter and award-winning novelist Caryl held two events at bookshops in Ceredigion to celebrate the publication of her first novel for children aged nine to 13.

Alongside Meinir Wyn Edwards, who adapted the novel into Welsh and who is also a Welsh-language editor at Y Lolfa, Caryl spent the morning at Siop y Pethe, Aberystwyth and the afternoon in Gwisgo Bookworm, Aberaeron.

The sessions included readings from Hedyn, a short discussion of some of the main themes and a chance for children to plant sunflower seeds to take home.

Hedyn is described as a funny, big-hearted and uplifting middle-grade story that also discusses important issues; it’s about realising your dreams.

The novel includes black and white illustrations by George Ermos.

Caryl said of Hedyn: “It’s a book about the world’s infinite possibilities, and the practical and magical power of imagination.

“I hope it will gently encourage children and remind them that the world, despite recent events, is still a joyful and wondrous place to be.”