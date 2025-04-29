An Aberaeron fitness centre is to take on a special challenge to raise money for a charity close to the business owner’s heart.
Throughout the month of June, Siôn Evans, founder of SE Fitness and coaches, Josh Davies and Lou Summers, will lead a gym-wide cycling challenge, raising funds for Noah’s Ark Charity.
Siôn Evans has chosen to support this charity as a close family member, Lewis Danton, has recently spent a total of 166 days at Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital in Cardiff, following a diagnosis of a rare neurological condition, Guillian-Barré Syndrome.
The coaches and members of SE Fitness will cycle 100 miles each day throughout June – which is equivalent to the mileage Liz, Alex and Libby (Lewis’ parents and sister) had to travel from their home in Aberaeron to be at Lewis’ bedside.
The challenge will culminate in a sprint finish on Saturday the 28 June, where SE Fitness gym will host a day of fundraising and celebration, which will also mark its 10th anniversary.
Sion said: “As many of you may be aware, my cousin Lizzie Danton and her family have been through one of the most difficult challenges a parent can face.
“It all started after a football game when Liz and Alex Danton's son, Lewis complained of leg pain.
“Together, Liz and Alex noticed changes in Lewis' movements and after numerous different tests that failed to reveal anything initially, Lewis eventually deteriorated until he could no longer walk at all.
“At hospital, further tests finally revealed high Protein levels. It was at this stage that Lewis was rushed to Noah's Ark Children’s Hospital for Wales with suspected Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS)—a rare neurological condition where the immune system attacks the peripheral nervous system, causing weakness, tingling and potential paralysis.
“At Noah’s Ark, Lewis’ condition deteriorated rapidly.
“Infusions slowed the progression, preventing it from affecting his upper body, but Lewis spent four weeks on Island Ward re-learning to walk.
“On 15 November, he went home, but just two weeks later, he lost the ability to walk again; and this time his upper body was affected, too. Lewis was rushed back to the children’s hospital, where he spent 166 days in total.
“Thanks to support from the Noah’s Ark Charity, Lewis had access to music therapy, counselling, and physiotherapy equipment to aid his recovery. The charity also provides practical comforts, like pull-down beds for parents to stay close to their children.
“Inspired by Lewis and his family's determination, I have decided to organise a gym-wide challenge throughout the month of June.
“Together, SE Fitness gym members will cycle 100 miles each day - the equivalent number of miles Lizzie, Alex and their daughter Libby would have to travel from their home in Aberaeron to be at Lewis' bedside in Cardiff.
Guillain-Barré (GB) is a rare and serious neurological disorder that occurs when the body’s immune system attacks the peripheral nervous system. This causes muscle weakness, tingling, and can also result in paralysis.