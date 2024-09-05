The National Library of Wales in Aberystwyth is being handed a cash boost of £750,000 which will safeguard jobs at the institution.
The National Library will receive £725,000 and the Royal Commission on the Ancient and Historical Monuments of Wales – also based in Aberystwyth - is to benefit from £90,000 as part of a £5m funding package.
Cabinet Secretary for Culture Jane Hutt announced the move on Thursday, 5 September as she visited the National Library and the Royal Commission in Aberystwyth.
The Cabinet Secretary said the Welsh Government has “listened to concerns regarding the financial pressures facing cultural and sporting institutions and acted to help them mitigate against the difficulties they face.”
The additional £5m will come from Welsh Government reserves.
Chief Executive of the National Library of Wales, Rhodri Llwyd Morgan said the cash will help protect jobs at the institution and grow its digital infrastructure.
“We are thankful that the Welsh Government continue to show their support for the National Library of Wales,” he said.
“It is important to ensure that staff in mid Wales have fair terms of employment, and the contribution towards the deficit in the Pension Scheme will help to protect jobs.
“We are also grateful that there is recognition of the challenges that arise from maintaining a national digital collection, especially following the recent cyber-attack on the British Library.
“The £225,000 will go towards infrastructure that protects the digital collections in the long term and ensures access to them for future generations.”
Royal Commission on the Ancient and Historical Monuments of Wales Chief Executive Officer, Christopher Catling said: “The additional sum of £90,000 that the Cabinet Secretary is making available to the Royal Commission will allow us to digitise our most frequently used archives and make them available to users online.
“It will also help support our busy enquiries service, for which we are very grateful.”
Of the rest of the cash, £1.5m will go to Arts Council of Wales; Sport Wales will receive £1m; while Amgueddfa Cymru will get £940,000.
Funding of £745,000 will also go to Cadw.
Jane Hutt said: “These organisations are key in delivering a number of our Programme for Government commitments and play a fundamental role in promoting good mental wellbeing and physical health and bringing communities together.
“There is no doubt of the positive impact they have on people throughout Wales.”