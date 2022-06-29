Cash boost for two charities
Friday 8th July 2022 1:40 pm
Friday 8th July 2022 1:40 pm
MACHYNLLETH Whist Drive Club has been fundraising for both Blood Bikes Wales and the Welsh Air Ambulance.
Both charities have received a staggering £1,900. Pictured are Mathew Leeman of Blood Bikes, Aberystwyth, along with members of the Whist Drive Club, Lyn Roberts, Glynis Evans, Barbara Jenkins, Ann Jones, Barry Edwards and Hugh Jones.
Mathew said accepting the donation: “To a charity like Blood Bikes, this donation will make such a massive difference. Our monthly running costs have obviously risen dramatically over the last year, with fuel being our single biggest expenditure.”
