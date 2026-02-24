The town’s Museum of Modern Art (MOMA) will be the lead organisation, along with a wide range of local organisations and partnerships.
Machynlleth Town Council unanimously voted to support the application at their meeting on Monday, 23 February.
The bid is being backed by a groundswell of support from community groups and partners, including Dyfi Biosphere, Radio Dyfi, Dyfi Bike Park, Sploj, and many others.
Together, they will submit a formal application to the Welsh Government’s Town of Culture programme, aiming to showcase Machynlleth’s rich cultural life, creativity, and community spirit.
Speaking on behalf of the bid group, Heledd Wynn said: “Machynlleth has always been a place to gather and meet between north and south, an intersection, not just geographically between Ceredigion, Powys, and Gwynedd, but culturally, in language, heritage, music, and sustainability.
“There has been a tremendous wave of support for a bid and a truly collaborative and inclusive approach in bringing together the ideas that will form part of the bid.
“For a small town, we pack a real punch.
“Winning the Town of Culture award would be a tremendous boost for our community, our local economy, and our creative life.”
The community group behind the bid states winning the Town of Culture title would highlight Machynlleth’s long-standing role as a centre for Welsh culture, environmental leadership, and grassroots creativity, while creating new opportunities for residents, artists, and local businesses.
The group leading the bid is inviting residents, organisations, and businesses to help shape the proposal.
An online survey has been launched to gather ideas, priorities, and suggestions from the community.
Everyone is encouraged to take part and help ensure the bid reflects the ambitions of the town.
