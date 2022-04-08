Castle to castle walk set to raise money for charity

Participants will set out from Criccieth Castle (pictured) and walk 20 miles to Harlech Castle ( Debbie Bacon )

PWLLHELI Rotary Club is looking for people to take part in its Castle to Castle Challenge to raise money for Marie Curie.

The challenge, that will see participants take on a 20 mile walk from Criccieth Castle to Harlech Castle, will take place on Saturday, 11 June.

“After a difficult year for all of us and the charities we choose to support, your participation means everything to us,” the rotary club said.

Registration for those who sign up is between 9am and 10am at the Memorial Hall in Criccieth. Once registered you are free to start the walk at your own pace.

Rotary Club Pwllheli supports a wide range local, national, and international good causes and charities.

Should you wish to donate to their charitable fund, find out more about the club’s work we do or volunteer, visit their Facebook page.

This year, the club is asking participants to raise vital funds for Marie Curie North Wales. The charity provides frontline nursing at home and hospice care for people with a terminal illness. They also provide a free support line and wealth of information and support on all aspects of dying, death, and bereavement.

Marie Curie Meirion Dwyfor group member Lin Mountford said: “Marie Curie came into our lives at a very poignant time. My family had been supporting mum, along with the local hospice at home team, during the latter days of her illness. We got to a point where we just couldn’t manage any further until we were supported by a Marie Curie nurse during the night times, which meant we could actually snatch a few hours’ sleep!

It was such a relief to know she was being taken care of with such compassion. As she approached the last few hours of her life, the nurse talked us through what was happening, what to expect and encouraged us to share those last few precious moments together. It made it so special and provided us with peace and acceptance at what otherwise would have been a very distressing time.

“I can’t thank Marie Curie enough and for that reason I have continued to support them through becoming a volunteer, hopefully raising funds so that others receive their support when it is most needed.”