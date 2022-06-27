Catch of the day: Photographer captures moment salmon leaps straight into the mouth of Cardigan Bay dolphin

A CARDIGAN Bay bottlenose dolphin will never get an easier meal as wildlife watchers captured the moment a salmon jumped directly into its mouth.

These astonishing images were captured by wildlife guide, Joshua Pedley, whilst out on SeaMôr Dolphin Watching Boat Trips on Friday, 24 June, whilst out on one of their guided trips along Cardigan Bay from New Quay.

Joshua, who has been wildlife guiding for the past four years, told the Cambrian News: “We see quite a lot of active fishing from the dolphins, so far this year we have seen them actively feeding on lots of salmon, sewin, bass, garfish and even a cod, but it’s the first time I’ve ever seen a fish jump straight into the mouth of one.”

Speaking about the new season, Joshua added: “The season is going well, the dolphins are being seen from New Quay on a daily basis and we have been getting some amazing encounters with them.

“We are seeing a maternity pod (adult females with young) in the bay with quite some regularity.

“SeaMôr have also brought our bigger boat, Cerismar 2, back for the Summer and the dolphins love to bow ride it.

“So we have been in a very fortunate position of having the dolphins coming over to us to play.”

Joshua posts images from the wildlife trips to his Twitter page, @MyWildlifePosts.

Dolphins enjoying a bow ride on the SeaMôr boat in New Quay