An event has been organised to celebrate Gwynedd Council’s Business Day.
On 22 May, the council event, at Pant Du, Penygroes, will be an opportunity for businesses and organisations operating in Gwynedd to come together to learn, share and develop new ideas and strategies, and a chance to outline the support available to businesses as they navigate challenges.
Cllr Nia Jeffreys, cabinet member with responsibility for economic development, said: “This is a great opportunity for businesses and organisations in Gwynedd to learn more about the support available to businesses in Gwynedd and to hear and share their experiences with other local businesses.
“The morning of the event will focus on three local businesses who will share their stories about the challenges they have faced and the opportunities that have arisen by being innovative. Then the afternoon will focus on practical help available from business support organisations in Gwynedd. “
The event will be hybrid and so it is possible to join online via Zoom. Tea and Coffee will be provided for those who go to Pant Du, and a light lunch will be available during the event.
To register for the event, send your details including your name, the name of the business or organisation and state that you are attending online or in person to [email protected] For more information email that address or visit www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/BusinessDay.