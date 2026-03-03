One of the biggest names in Welsh crime fiction has completed a tour of Gwynedd, the county that inspired his bestselling crime novels.
Simon McCleave packed out three venues across the county during the recent tour.
Venues in Tywyn, Pwllheli and Bangor were packed with fans of the author’s Ruth Hunter series, and people were delighted to have a chance to meet Simon, get their copies signed and take a few selfies with the author.
He visited Tywyn Library, Neuadd Dwyfor Arts Centre, Pwllheli and Bangor Library on Monday, 23 and Tuesday, 24 February.
This wonderful celebration of Welsh crime fiction and the joys of a good book during the National Year of Reading was made possible through funding from the Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).
There was also an opportunity for a group of aspiring writers from Tywyn Library’s ‘Sgwennu i Lawenhau’ / ‘Write for Joy’ to chat to Simon about his writing career, from his years in London as a screenwriter to his move to North Wales and writing bestselling novels.
Eifion Parry, the Community Services Librarian who arranged the visit, praised the author, saying: “Simon McCleave delivered three brilliant and inspirational talks at Tywyn, Pwllheli, and Bangor. We were especially delighted that he was able to meet members of Tywyn Library’s writing group, where his encouragement and insights have already helped to inspire further creativity and confidence among the group.”
Simon said: “It was an absolute joy to be back in Gwynedd. It’s such a special place and has inspired so many of my books. I was bowled over by the warmth and welcome I received during my visit. There is so much enthusiasm, talent and such a great sense of community found in every corner of Gwynedd. Thanks to everyone who came along and supported the events – it was a blast!”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.